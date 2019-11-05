Virat Kohli (left) with Sachin Tendulkar (right) (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
Continue scoring runs and leading India, Sachin Tendulkar wishes Kohli

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday wished the current skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday.
Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best."
Kohli, who is widely hailed as the run-machine, has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he has 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31
In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.
Currently, Kohli has been given rest for the T20I series against Bangladesh but he will play the Test series, starting from November 14. (ANI)

