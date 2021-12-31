'Continue what New Zealand has been doing', says skipper Latham ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Bangladesh series, New Zealand batter Tom Latham wants Kiwis to continue what the side has already been doing over the years.

Latham will be stepping into the role of captain for the upcoming Bangladesh test series after Kane Williamson was ruled out of the series with an elbow injury.

Latham openly spoke about what he wants to achieve in the stint and how it will further solidify their quest to retain the World Test Championship.

Taking up the role of captain of this consistently excellent New Zealand team isn't a daunting task for Latham, who has a clear idea for the Kiwis for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series.

"Just continue what this group has been doing for a long time. We've been having good success in our conditions, but also away over recent years. I am trying to continue what this group has been doing and have sort of my spin on things, not that it's going to change too much in test cricket," said Latham in a statement.

"We have a reasonably good blueprint in New Zealand. For me, it is about how I can assist on how situations are and be a step ahead of the game than reacting to in front of us. I have always enjoyed the opportunity to lead this group. We have a lot of good leaders in this group and a lot of experience as well. I'm looking forward to the series that is coming up," he added.



Latham also hinted at how the New Zealand line-up will look ahead of the first test match against Bangladesh, where he will be the opening batter.

"We will make the decision on the all-rounder spot tomorrow. Everyone is training really well today, and you'll see the result tomorrow morning," said Latham.

"We will have 5 batters up-front and the four seamers that have done really well for us in these conditions for a long time. Looking forward to having them back in these conditions," he added.

The captain elaborated on the open all-rounder spot when asked whether it was a decision that is predicated on how the pitch looks the morning of the test.

"I think traditionally, we have seen the pitch has been a little bit dryer and the weather plays its part as well. The weather seems to be pretty good over the upcoming days. It is pretty much that. We have seen in the past here that we have used a spinning all-rounder, but the wicket does look a little different as compared to recent games, so we will make that call in the morning," said Latham.

The Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be the first live cricket offering to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The first match is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga from January 1-5.

The second and final test match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on January 9 and conclude on January 13. (ANI)

