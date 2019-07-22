India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami
Continue working hard and bring more medals: Jhulan Goswami to Hima Das

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:52 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Monday heaped praises on track and field athlete Hima Das, conveying her to continue working hard and bring more medals for the country.
Goswami in a tweet said that winning five gold medals in as many different international competitions is a fantastic achievement.
"Five Golds over the course of 19 days in five different international athletics competitions! Well done #HimaDas on this fantastic achievement, continue working hard and bring more medals for India," Goswami tweeted.

Earlier, cricketers including Mithali Raj, Poonam Yadav, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammad Kaif all took to Twitter to congratulate Hima.
At the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, ace sprinter Hima Das claimed her fifth gold medal in three weeks. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing. Hima won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet earlier on Wednesday.
Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', hails from the Dhing town in Nagaon district of Assam. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold medals at different events including Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. She will next take part in an athletic event on July 28. (ANI)

