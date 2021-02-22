Conway smashes 99 off 59 balls, Ashwin says he is 'just' 4 days late

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 22 (ANI): Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed his humorous side on Monday after New Zealand's Devon Conway played a sensational knock against Australia in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand was reduced to 19/3 before Conway unleashed the beast within himself to hammer an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls and guided the hosts to 184/5.

The 29-year-old went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last week even though he had set the base price at INR 50 lakhs and Ashwin was quick to point out the funny side after the batsman played a quality knock.

"Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock," Ashwin tweeted.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand suffered an early jolt as Daniel Sams removed opener Martin Guptill for a duck off the third ball of the match.



If Guptill's poor form wasn't enough for the New Zealand players, the leading wicket-taker in the tenth season of Big Bash League (BBL) Jhye Richardson castled Tim Seifert in the third over to pile further misery on the Kiwis.

Skipper Kane Williamson's wicket in the next over was an insult to the injury as New Zealand lost three wickets before the completion of the Powerplay.

Conway then along with Glenn Phillips put the New Zealand innings back on track. The duo added 74 runs for the fourth wicket before Marcus Stoinis came in front of New Zealand's recovery.

Stoinis dismissed Phillips in the 13th over to reduce New Zealand to 93/4. Conway continued his fine form and completed his half-century in just 36 balls.

With seven overs left, Conway and James Neesham decided to go out all guns blazing on the Australian bowling attack. In the next three overs, the duo smashed 34 runs.

A fine partnership was broken by Richardson in the 17th over as he dismissed James Neesham but Conway continued his onslaught to steer New Zealand to 184/5 in the 20 overs. (ANI)

