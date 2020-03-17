Coronavirus outbreak: CAB closes office till March 21

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday decided to close its office from March 17 to 21 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees have been given work from home, however, the CAB clarified that if needed the functional heads may call employees to the office.

"This advisory is for restricting the people movement in office. Therefore, the office of the Association will remain closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak," the CAB secretary Debabrata Das said in their general advisory.

"During this period, it would be work from home which implies that the employees must be available on phone calls, emails and any other mode of communication during working hours," Das added.

On March 16, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the employees have the option to work from home from March 17. The apex body also said that those who want can come to the office.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports all around the globe and cricket also had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus.

Earlier, the BCCI and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series due to the COVID-19 threat.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

