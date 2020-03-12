Coronavirus scare: ICC discussing whether to hold or postpone its meeting

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The coronavirus outbreak has forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold discussions over whether to hold its executive meetings or not.

"It is only being discussed. We will announce through usual channels if confirmed," an ICC source said.

The ICC meeting is scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 in Dubai.

Earlier on Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

