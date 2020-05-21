Coronavirus: Stuart Broad has 'bowling session' at Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire [UK], May 21 (ANI): As the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed players to resume individual training sessions, pacer Stuart Broad on Thursday had a bowling session at Trent Bridge.

Broad uploaded a video on Twitter in which the pacer can be seen running in and then delivering the ball.

"So much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all the people @englandcricket and @trentbridge who have been involved, I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it," Broad wrote as the caption.



All cricketing action across the globe has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, England is looking to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August this year.

Earlier, the ECB allowed its players to resume training this week as the country plans for a return of international cricket.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus.

The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government.

If England and West Indies indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be a first international cricket series since March this year. (ANI)

