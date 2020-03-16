Coronavirus: UAE suspends all cricketing activities till March 31

Dubai [UAE], Mar 16 (ANI): The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all cricketing activities in the UAE for all age groups till March 31, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cessation of all Cricket Activities at Councils/Clubs/Academies/Teams for all age groups with immediate effect until 31st March 20220," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB further stated that resuming of the cricket-related activities "will be considered only following any update from the higher government authorities".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday suspended all its domestic tournaments including the Irani Cup "till further notice".

The Irani Cup, which is the season-ender domestic contest, was scheduled to be played on March 18.

The women's team's One-Day Challenger, Under 19 One-Day knockout, and Under 19 T20 League are among the competitions suspended by the BCCI.

"In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women One-Day Challenger, Women Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women Under 23 knockout, Women's Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," the BCCI statement read.

On Friday, the BCCI had cancelled the ODI series between India and South Africa and postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to April 15. The series will be rescheduled later.

Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic. (ANI)

