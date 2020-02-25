Corrie van Zyl to resume work at Cricket South Africa

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 25 (ANI): Corrie van Zyl will resume work at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the end of the suspension period, reported sport24.co.za.

Corrie van Zyl was holding the post of acting director before being suspended by CSA in October 2019. Two other staff members, chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and commercial manager Clive Eksteen were suspended also suspended.

Corrie, Naasei, and Clive were suspended for their alleged involvement in 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) and an agreement between CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA).

Currently, former South African cricketer Graeme Smith is acting as the CSA's director of cricket. (ANI)

