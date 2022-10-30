Could have chased better than this: Pakistan skipper Azam after win over Netherlands

Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Following his side's six-wicket win over Netherlands, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his side could have executed their chase better.

An all-round Pakistan powered by performances from opener Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Shadab Khan cruised to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday.

"Very happy. Performed very well in the bowling and in the batting. The length was crucial. Everyone executed their plans. In my opinion, we could chase better than this. But a win always gives you confidence. We will try our best in the next matches and win," Azam said in a post-match presentation.

With this win, Pakistan registered two points and is in the fifth position in the points table. The Netherlands is at the bottom and is yet to gain a point.

Opting to bat first, the Netherlands could only put up 91/9 in their 20 overs.



A 35-run stand between Colin Ackermann (27) and skipper Scott Edwards (15) was useful for the Dutch to stay away from a humiliating finish. Shadab Khan (3/22) made sure that Netherlands' back was broken in the first half itself, which led to them not even touching the 100-run mark.

Wasim Jr (2/15) also impressed with his bowling. Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem got a wicket each.

Chasing 92, Pakistan did lose some wickets, but knocks from Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Fakhar Zaman (20) were more than enough to guide them to a win.

Shadab Khan was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 91/8 (Colin Ackermann 27, Scott Edwards 15, Shadab Khan 3/22) lost to Pakistan: 95/4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49, Fakhar Zaman 20, Brandon Glover 2/22) (ANI)

