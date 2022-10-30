Couldn't get partnerships together: Netherlands captain after loss to Pakistan

Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Netherlands captain Scott Edwards backed his decision to bat first on a seamer-friendly Perth wicket and cited the lack of partnerships as the reason behind the loss against Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Edwards talked about the reasons that led to their defeat against the Pakistani team and said that the batters couldn't get going, which resulted in the team setting a low total.

"It was still the right decision to bat first. We thought if we got a score on the board, we'll give the bowlers a chance to defend it. Just not good enough today. Couldn't get partnerships together, couldn't string any boundaries," the batter expressed his disappointment over the batters not stitching partnerships together.

The Netherlands captain appreciated his bowlers for the tremendous effort being put in by them, mentioning the total was never enough for the bowlers.



"Bowlers always put their efforts in, but 90 was never going to be enough," stated Edwards, praising the efforts put in by the bowlers despite the low target to defend.

An all-round Pakistan powered by performances from opener Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Shadab Khan cruised to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday.

With this win, Pakistan has registered two points and is in the fifth position in the points table. The Netherlands is at the bottom and is yet to gain a point. Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Shadab Khan (3/22) were the key architects of this crucial win.

Chasing 92, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam after an unfortunate run-out by Roelof van der Merwe for just four off five balls. Pakistan was 16/1 in two overs.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan bowlers, with spinner Shadab Khan's three-wicket haul being the highlight, restricted Netherlands to only 91/9 in their 20 overs during their Group 2, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Sunday. (ANI)

