Country will forever in your debt: Suresh Raina pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Thursday termed the killing of Indian soldiers during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops as "completely unprecedented" and said the nation will forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice.

Taking to twitter Raina wrote, "The violence unleashed by the Chinese at the LAC is completely unprecedented. India is saddened by the loss of twenty brave soldiers and their CO who led from the front. We are forever in your debt. These days will never be forgotten. RIP Brothers! #IstandwithIndianArmy."



Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas on June 19. (ANI)

