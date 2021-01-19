Courage, resolve shown by you guys is unreal, enjoy this moment: Shastri to boys

Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): As India wrapped up a famous 2-1 series win over Australia on Tuesday, head coach Ravi Shastri gave a special speech to laud the efforts of every player and he went on to say that every member of the squad has been outstanding on this tour.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

"Guys, the courage, resolve and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all out, you had the belief. It does not come overnight, it takes a period of time, now you have the self-belief. Just not India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today. Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding, it started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test," said Shastri while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.



"Today was outstanding, Shubman great knock. Pujara, you will be known as the ultimate warrior. Rishabh, simply outstanding. When you were batting, you gave heart attacks to everyone. Ajinkya, the way you have controlled the things is simply outstanding. I would not like to forget three debutants, Nattu, Washi and Shardul. Guys enjoy this moment," he added.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

