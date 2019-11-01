Former West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh
Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the women's team.
Walsh will be assisting the head coach Gus Logie.
Acknowledging the development, Walsh said: "My function is to focus a lot more on the bowlers and the cricket in general to get the ladies together."
"I'm just happy to be able to work with Gus - we haven't had a chance to be on the same team since we were players and we just want the women to play the type of cricket we know they can play," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Walsh as saying.
The board also appointed former Guyanese batsman Rayon Griffith in the interim management. Griffith was the assistant coach of the West Indies men's team during the 2019 World Cup.
"We've had some of the best minds and coaches in the region working with the players. Courtney and Rayon have been working really hard with the ladies at training and we are hoping to see the results on the field," said head coach Logie.
West Indies women will host India for a three-match ODI series starting from today.

