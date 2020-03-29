COVID-19: 16-year-old cricketer Richa Ghosh donates Rs 1 lakh to Bengal's CM Relief Fund

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): 16-year-old Richa Ghosh, who was last seen in action in the Women's T20 World Cup, has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to West Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against coronavirus.

"#Richa donates 1 Lakh. India and Bengal Women cricketer Richa Ghosh donated Rs 1 Lakh to State Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic today in Siliguri. The youngster's father handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 Lakh to Siliguri District Magistrate Sumanta Sahay," official handle of Cricket Association of Bengal tweeted.



On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and office-bearers along with the affiliated state associations decided to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to "strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19".

Earlier, Ganguly had pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakh to those in need.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), in its statement, said Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.

"#Sourav to provide Free Rice to the Needy It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state. #CAB," CAB had said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 86 recoveries and 25 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared COVID-19 as pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

