COVID-19: 4 Women's National Cricket League matches postponed

Melbourne [Australia], January 6 (ANI): Four Women's National Cricket League matches scheduled to take place over the coming days have been postponed. The decision was announced by Cricket Australia on Thursday.

Two matches between Queensland and South Australia scheduled for January 7 and 9 at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane and two matches between the ACT and Victoria on January 9 and 11 at Manuka Oval in Canberra have all been postponed.

The decision to postpone the matches is based on player health and wellbeing. The relevant State and Territory associations, in consultation with Cricket Australia, determined that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through interstate travel, and the subsequent impact on player availability, is too significant at present.



Several WNCL squads are currently managing positive cases or enforced isolation, creating challenges around preparation and player availability. As a result of the postponements, the match between NSW and the ACT scheduled for Friday, January 14 at North Sydney Oval has been brought forward.

The match will now be played on Sunday, January 9 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. All teams are committed to rescheduling the postponed matches to a later date in the 2021-22 WNCL season.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said: "The safety and wellbeing of players, match officials, staff and fans remains our top priority. Cricket Australia will continue to work closely with States and Territories as we navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19."

"All States and Territories have indicated a strong desire to reschedule the postponed matches, which we will investigate in due course," he added. (ANI)

