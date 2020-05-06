COVID-19: Ashok Malhotra thanks players for contributing towards ICA's initiative

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) chief Ashok Malhotra thanked all the players who took part in the ICA's initiative to help former cricketers amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The initiative that ICA had started is proceeding well and there is good collection through it. I would like to thank the players, who took part in this and donated a substantial amount. I also thank the ones who made small donations. No matter how much you contribute, we are grateful to you," Malhotra told ANI.

"Women cricketers also took part in this and we cannot forget their contribution as well. We will shortlist players who will be benefitted from this initiative by May 15 or 16. So far, the initiative is going in the right direction," he added.

Malhotra on April 23 announced that the association would help former cricketers, who are not earning and are not getting any pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the country is under coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The ICA plans to donate Rs 15 lakh from its fund, and the members are also likely to chip in with separate contributions. The assistance will be provided to the veteran players on a monthly basis until the crisis subsides.

Malhotra said they want to help a wide spectrum of players through this initiative and not just the coronavirus-impacted players.

"We do not want to restrict this welfare fund to help coronavirus-impacted player, we will also help players who may need help for things like medical expenses, etc," he said. (ANI)

