COVID-19: BBL match between Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars postponed

Melbourne [Australia], January 6 (ANI): The Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars slated to take place on Friday has been postponed.



The Melbourne Stars currently have 13 players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. A number of these players are due to exit isolation soon, subject to a negative test.



However, with concern for the health and wellbeing of the players, the League has deemed it unreasonable for them to play a match in the time available after exiting isolation.





The League will advise a new date for the match shortly, along with plans to safely execute the remainder of the BBL|11 season. The League and clubs will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans and the wider community throughout the season.



Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, in an official release said: "We have been in constant dialogue with the Stars over the past week as a large portion of their playing group and support staff have been in isolation. We thank them for their cooperation at this difficult time."



"It has become clear in recent days that, despite the likelihood of players exiting isolation soon, it would not be appropriate for those players to immediately travel to Adelaide and play that night. We will continue to work with the Stars to support their players and staff throughout the remainder of the season," he added. (ANI)

