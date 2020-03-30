COVID-19: BCCI contributes Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus.

"As pledged, BCCI has contributed INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's initiative PM-CARES Fund. #IndiaFightsCorona - @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Earlier, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 Lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

