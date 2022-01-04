COVID-19: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy, Women's T20 League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy, and Senior Women's T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ranji Trophy and Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women's T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.



"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice," the Board said in a statement.

"The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," it added.

BCCI said it continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials, and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season. (ANI)

