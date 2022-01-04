COVID-19: Cricket Association of Bengal put local tournaments on hold till Jan 15

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has put all forms of local cricket conducted or held under the aegis of the CAB on hold till January 15.

This includes first division, second division, age-group tournaments, women's cricket, and all forms of cricket in the districts.

"An emergent virtual Apex Council Meeting was held today during which the following decision was taken -All forms of local cricket conducted or held under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal will be put on hold till 15.1.22," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement.



"The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation," he added.

According to the statement from the board, the CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya on Tuesday has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

The CAB President was tested positive for the virus on Monday. Doctors have advised monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy for him. (ANI)

