COVID-19: ECB suspends All Stars Cricket, Dynamos Cricket till further notice

London [UK], Mar 28 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In this rapidly changing environment, we are still working through the finer details of the impact of the suspension, but can confirm that we are doing our upmost to find a solution which involves running courses later in the summer. Please be assured that we will update you as frequently as possible as we make progress," the ECB said in a statement.

All Stars Cricket is an initiative from ECB, aimed at providing children aged 5 to 8 with a great first experience in cricket.

Dynamos Cricket provides a fantastic next step for all those graduating from All Stars Cricket and the perfect introduction for all 8-11 year-olds new to the sport.

Complementing junior cricket, Dynamos provides children with a more social offer focused on developing fundamental movement skills and applying them in an exciting game of countdown cricket.

"For those with children booked into either All Stars Cricket or Dynamos Cricket who are still awaiting kit delivery, we have temporarily halted deliveries at this time. We will be in touch with an update on this once we have worked through further logistical solutions, however you will receive you kit prior to the start of your programme," read a statement.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased from 11,658 to 14,543 within the past 24 hours, while the death toll has risen by 181 to 759, the Department of Health said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

