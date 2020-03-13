COVID-19: England postpones Test series against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Mar 13 (ANI): England have postponed the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally.

England have made the decision to return their players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket," it added.

England are looking forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series. The English team was scheduled to play the two-match of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Sri Lanka, commencing from March 19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

