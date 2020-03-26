COVID-19: ICC postpones all qualifying tournaments

Dubai [UAE], Mar 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the postponement of all qualifying events which were slated to be held before June 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between 3-19 July is also being monitored and kept under review.

"In light of the significant global health concerns at the current time and the restrictions on movement imposed by governments across the world, the ICC has taken the decision to postpone all events up until the end of June subject to further review," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority when taking these decisions and we must act responsibly in the best interests of all involved and be guided by official advice," the statement added.

The ICC also announced that the Men's T20 World Cup Trophy tour will also not be starting in April.

The following events have been postponed:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A - Asia - Host Kuwait; April 16-21

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier- Africa - Host South Africa; April 27- May 3

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host Namibia; April 20-27

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A - Europe - Host Spain; May 16-22

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host PNG; June 9-16



ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C - Europe - Host Belgium; June 10-16

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B - Asia - Host Malaysia; June 26- July 2

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B - Europe- Host Finland; June 24-30

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing action across the globe has come to a halt.

England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand have also been postponed.

Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition has been suspended until April 15.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days after the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday. (ANI)

