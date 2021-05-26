COVID-19: MCC swings into action as fan tests positive after watching AFL game at MCG

Melbourne [Australia], May 26 (ANI): The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended the AFL match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide on Sunday has since tested positive to COVID-19.



In a media statement, MCC said it has been identified that the patron sat in Zone 4 on Level 1 in the Great Southern Stand of the MCG. This zone is closest to the Punt Road end.



Individuals at the match seated in Zone 4, Level 1 are in the process of being contacted directly by the Victorian Department of Health with the advice to get tested and stay isolated until they have received a negative result. This advice is specifically for those individuals who have a section listed on their match ticket from M1 to M16.



Further reviews of CCTV footage are being undertaken to determine if the advice to test and isolate will be broadened beyond these areas.





Some individuals with the closest contact to the positive case will be directly provided more specific advice from the Department of Health. For those who attended the MCG and were not located in Zone 4 or the specified areas are advised to check for symptoms and be tested if any develop.



The MCC has worked closely with the AFL in developing a COVIDSafe Event Plan for the 2021 AFL Premiership Season which was endorsed by the Victorian Government's Department of Health. The MCG's COVIDSafe Event Plan outlines specific measures to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission, including the sectioning of the ground into five zones to limit patron movement and the implementation of the Victorian Government QR system for contact tracing purposes.



Extensive cleaning of the MCG takes place after each event and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified areas will take place today, Wednesday May 26. During an event, constant touchpoint cleaning occurs and over 275 hand sanitising stations are located throughout the MCG for patron use.



The MCC is committed to protecting the on-going wellbeing of those who visit the MCG and will continue to work closely with the Department of Health on our COVIDSafe event plans for the MCG. (ANI)

