COVID-19: Neesham hopes things will be back to normal in six to 12 months

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The COVID-19 situation will become normal in the coming few months, said Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Neesham is currently playing the ongoing Indian Premier League. He feels that conducting IPL in foreign conditions with no crowds and then achieving the high TV audience is a remarkable feat.

"It is more challenging now, guys being away from their family so much and not being able to get out of their hotel. Holding IPL in foreign conditions with no crowds and to pull a TV number that has been pulled is pretty unbelievable," Neesham told ANI.

"I think we can continue this positive aspect and hopefully, in the next six to twelve months we will be back to normal," he added.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to beat KXIP by four wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Tewatia was the star of the match. The left-handed batsman came out to bat at number four and was struggling at one stage as he had scored just 13 runs off the first 19 balls.

However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia smashed five glorious sixes to turn the tide. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.

"He struck the ball pretty well. Sharjah has small boundaries and it gets very challenging when a guy gets going. It is always disappointing not to win but we are still happy with the way we have been playing cricket. It is not a case of making drastic changes. It is about doing the same and just giving extra one percent to get over the line," Neesham told ANI.

"We are looking to gel as a team unit and play good cricket as we are playing. We won one game but it could have been easily been three from three, it shows how well we are playing. It is just a case of continuing that form," he added.

Stressing that he and KL Rahul have gelled pretty well, he said that the duo has similar personalities and look at the game in a similar manner.

"We have gelled pretty well, me and KL Rahul. We have similar personalities and look at the game in a similar way. It is just about learning from anyone you can especially when you are playing in foreign conditions," Neesham further said.

Kings XI Punjab will next face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

