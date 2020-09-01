COVID-19 positive members to undergo fresh test after 14 days: CSK CEO

Dubai [UAE], Sep 1 (ANI): In some positive news for the Chennai Super Kings franchise, there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the contingent. The ones who tested positive last week will be tested only after their 14-day quarantine period is over as per CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Speaking to ANI, the CEO said that there has been no fresh case and the contingent is negative except for the ones who had tested positive earlier. "Those who tested positive earlier will be tested again only after 14 days," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli had said that the bio bubble shouldn't be breached under any circumstance as that would put everyone at risk.

"Whatever I said on the Zoom call should not be a matter of pressure for anyone because of the magnitude of the COVID situation. We are all here to eventually play cricket and take care of this tournament and surroundings. The bio-bubble needs to be respected in order for the tournament to happen," Kohli said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

"We are here because we have the opportunity to play. We are not here to roam around and have fun. We are not living in such a time where we can hang around Dubai, we have to understand the privilege we have in front of us, everyone should accept it and they should not have unrealistic desires," he added. (ANI)