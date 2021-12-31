COVID 19: Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after testing negative for Omicron, to remain in home isolation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital and will remain in home isolation.

He has recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative for the Omicron variant. Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.



Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

"The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly's health status," Dr Rupali Basu MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release then said.

Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. (ANI)

