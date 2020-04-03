COVID-19: South African cricketer Lizelle Lee's wedding on hold

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 3 (ANI): The coronavirus enforced lockdown has resulted in Lizelle Lee's wedding being put on hold.

With weddings worldwide on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee and her fiance Tanja Cronje, who have been together for almost four and a half years, were expected to tie the knot on April 10. That day will now be marked as number 15 of the 21-day lockdown in South Africa.

Lee now finds herself at her parents' home in the farming town of Ermelo completing a 2000-piece puzzle to keep herself busy during the national lockdown.

Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, about 9,00,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 1,90,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the longest time the opener has spent at home in the last three years. The original schedule would have had Lee finishing the home series against Australia, which consisted of three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is. A tour which the right-hander was particularly relishing given the confidence within the national side.

"The team is in a great space at the moment. We don't fear any opposition. We want to play the best in the world, and we want to beat them and ultimately show that we are a team to be reckoned with," Lee said.

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the team had a memorable first-time win over England in their opening game before a narrow semi-final defeat to eventual winners and hosts Australia.

For now, though, Lee, who turns 28 on Thursday, is taking comfort in simple acts of baking and puzzle making as COVID-19 continues to shape the sports landscape. (ANI)

