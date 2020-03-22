COVID-19: Spinner Ashwin lauds 'Janta curfew', hopes 'social distancing continues'

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Indian spinner Ashwin on Sunday said that it is an unbelievable start of the 'Janta curfew' and hoped that "social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come".

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," Ashwin tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace.

On Thursday, the PM had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

India has so far 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.(ANI)

