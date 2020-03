COVID-19: Wasim Akram salutes doctors, medical staff

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram on Friday hailed the efforts of doctors, nurses and medical staff who are at the 'front line' of the fight against the the coronavirus.

"Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us," Akram tweeted.



In the picture posted on Twitter, the left-handed bowler is seen holding a white flag to honour the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

More than 1,300 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Pakistan till now.

Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Punjab on March 27, taking the tally to 448, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab health department, DAWN reported.

Punjab now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, overtaking Sindh's total of 440. (ANI)