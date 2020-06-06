COVID-19: Wasim Khan to donate PKR 1.5m to PCB Welfare Fund

Lahore [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Saturday announced that he will personally donate a total of PKR 1.5 million over the next three months to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are struggling through financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wasim Khan took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game's key stakeholders at a time when there was a greater need," the PCB said in a statement.

Khan said the contribution will provide financial assistance to the needy in these tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This small contribution is to support the Chairman's Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times," Khan said.

"As head of the executive team, I also think it is appropriate that I take a personal lead with this and it is a decision that feels absolutely right to me," he added.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani appreciated Khan's gesture and commend him for leading by example.

"Wasim's actions show that he is not only a good leader, but one who thinks and cares about the wellbeing of past and present players and other stakeholders," Mani said.

"Wasim has consistently shown his commitment to Pakistan cricket and this is another example of his contribution and leadership. I am sure that Wasim's generosity will help cricketers in need in these difficult times," he added. (ANI)

