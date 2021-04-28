Covid survivors have superpower to save life by donating plasma: Dhawan

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is rampant across the country and Delhi being the worst-hit city, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals and Fever FM have launched 'Project Plasma' to encourage survivors to donate plasma and help save lives.

Delhi Capitals' captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant in a video spoke about the health crisis and the need of the hour.

"In the last few months, the number of Covid cases in India has gone up. I request everyone to not take this lightly and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government and experts. It is important that you verify any information related to Covid relief and only then share it further. If you have recovered from Covid, please go and donate your plasma. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to help everyone around us. Stay safe, stay home," said the skipper.

Fever FM has been working for covid relief in the city by amplifying requirements and verified covid relief information through their platform. In this joint initiative with Delhi Capitals, they are connecting survivors who reach out to them with patients in need of plasma at the various hospitals in the city.

Shikhar Dhawan in an emotional video on his Instagram has shared a powerful message. He said: "So many people are running around in blood banks and hospitals to save their loved ones. If you are a covid survivor, you have a superpower to save a life. Please do not let it go to waste. Connect with Fever FM and join the Project Plasma if you wish to donate and earn blessings. In these tough times, we all need them the most. With your help, we can defeat the virus and save lives. Donate plasma, earn true blessings! Jai Hind!"



Ishant Sharma too in an appeal to people said, "The most valuable thing right now is your plasma. If you have defeated the virus, you have the superpower to save lives. Please contact the FeverFM team and donate your plasma."

Plasma Therapy is a recommended medical procedure that uses the blood of a recovered patient to create antibodies on infected individuals to possibly save them. The treatment has shown positive results in Delhi and has proven to improve the ability of a person to recover from the disease.

The Project Plasma is aimed at urging survivors to come forward in the fight against this deadly virus and donate plasma to save more lives.

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

