Carlos Brathwaite
Carlos Brathwaite

CPL 2019: Carlos Brathwaite to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:17 IST

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], Aug 2 (ANI): West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite to lead his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Brathwaite will captain the team after the former skipper Chris Gayle moved to the Jamaica Tallawahs.
The 31-year-old all-rounder has played 38 T20Is and amassed 291 runs for West Indies.
"I'm very excited! I think we had a good last couple of years where we challenged really well on the field, we went to the final and then we made it to the playoffs as well. So this year is about trying to continue that same thought process, that same set of a game plan and try to be as attacking as we could potentially be. Obviously, we had Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis at the top," Brathwaite said.
"Chris is now gone so we need to find a replacement for Chris, probably not in the same style that he would play, but with the results that he would normally bring to the team," he added.
Gayle was a big part of the recent success the Patriots have achieved, but he has now moved back to his native Jamaica Tallawahs. Brathwaite says he had a huge impact on the Patriots dressing room, and on him as a player.
Even without Gayle, the Patriots have a very strong and experienced squad for the 2019 season. They have six players who took part in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, including Brathwaite. With the likes of Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana, Pakistani stalwart Mohammad Hafeez and West Indian talents like Lewis and Fabian Allen Patriots will be looking to make it to the knockout stages for a third successive year.
The CPL 2019 season will begin from September 4 and conclude on October 12. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:39 IST

Adil Rashid withdraws from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast squad due...

Yorkshire [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:35 IST

Stephanie Frappart will be first female referee to officiate...

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to officiate a men's UEFA final match between Liverpool and Chelsea, later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:13 IST

Disappointed to be out for rest of home season, says Mark Wood

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Friday expressed disappointment on being out for the rest of the home season, including the Ashes, after suffering a knee injury during the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:10 IST

Safe travel Queensland's finest: Lauren Winfield tells her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England batter Lauren Winfield on Friday conveyed safe travel to her "friends before foes" and Australia's Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince following the conclusion of Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Alex Blackwell steps down as Lancashire Thunder head coach

Manchester [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Friday stepped down as head coach of Lancashire Thunder, a team that competes in KIA Super League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:00 IST

KSL: Sophie Molineux withdraws from Southern Vipers

Southampton [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Friday withdrew from Southern Vipers after suffering an injury ahead of the Kia Super League (KSL), starting August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:59 IST

Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes due to knee injury

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood was on Friday ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:00 IST

Jason Mohammed replaces injured Andre Russell for first two T20...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda] Aug 2 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday announced Jason Mohammed as a replacement of injured Andre Russell in the squad for the first two T20I against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:55 IST

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty secure semi-finals berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday and advanced to the semi-final stage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Ronaldo is most complete player: Virat Kohli

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that Portuguese forward player Christiano Ronaldo is the most complete player he had ever seen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Queen spotted celebrating England's maiden World Cup win

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Celebrating England's maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win, a fan dressed up as Queen Elizabeth was spotted with a replica trophy on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:54 IST

Bengaluru to host 10th AASF Asian Age Group C'ships 2019

Bengaluru [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Bengaluru will host the 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships 2019 for the first time, giving the Indian swimming enthusiasts an opportunity to witness the largest aquatic event in the continent.

Read More
iocl