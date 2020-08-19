CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents win their opening matches

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 19 (ANI): Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Barbados Tridents registered wins in their opening matches of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday (local time).

On the first day of CPL 2020, TKR defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets while Barbados Tridents outclassed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

The match between TKR and Guyana was trimmed down to 17 overs per side as rain delayed the start of the opening match of CPL 2020.

Batting first, Guyana managed to register 144/5 in 17 overs, owing to Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten knock of 63 runs. For TKR, Sunil Narine was the pick of bowlers as he finished with figures of 2-19.

TKR managed to chase down the total with two balls to spare as Sunil Narine played a knock of 50 runs off just 28 balls and as a result, the side chased down the total with four wickets in hand. Narine was named as the Player of the Match as well.

On the other hand, Barbados Tridents put up 153/9 in their allotted twenty overs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Skipper Jason Holder played a knock of 38 runs and in the end, Rashid Khan scored 26 runs to take Barbados' score past the 150-run mark.

For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Joshua Da Silva scored 41 runs, while Ben Dunk played a knock of 34 runs, but this did not prove enough as the side fell six runs short.

Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets each for Barbados.

Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 147/6 (Sunil Narine 50, Darren Dravo 30, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-21) defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/5 (Shimron Hetmyer 63*, Ross Taylor 33, Sunil Narine 2-19) by four wickets.

Brief Scores: Barbados Tridents 153/9 (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 37, Rayad Emrit 2-16) defeat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 147/5 (Joshua Da Silva 41, Ben Dunk 34, Mitchell Santner 2-18) by six runs. (ANI)

