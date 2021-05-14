CPL 2021: Jason Holder, Shai Hope among nine players retained by Barbados Tridents

St. John's (Antigua) [West Indies], May 14 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Shai Hope are among the nine players who have been retained by Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

Barbados Tridents announced their retentions for the 2021 CPL which gets underway on August 28 in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Tridents retained their skipper Holder, along with fellow Barbadians Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, and Joshua Bishop.

In addition to the local playing contingent, the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr who was the player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the Hero CPL title in 2019.



"We are really excited to welcome back our retained players and especially look forward to making Barbados and all Tridents' fans very proud in our upcoming 2021 season," said Kailash Pardasani, Barbados Tridents Co-CEO in an official statement.

"Our primary driving factor is the Barbados Tridents family which comprises our players, their extended families and all fans across the globe. This together with our love and passion for the game of cricket will enable us to bring the Hero CPL 2021 title back home as we did in 2019," he added.

According to the franchise, the Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2021 CPL will take place in St Kitts and Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the federation.

The tournament will get underway on August 28 with a similar format of games that worked so successfully in 2020 and delivered a record audience of over 500 million. (ANI)

