CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts and Nevis, tournament to start on August 28

St John's [Antigua], April 27 (ANI): The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts and Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the federation.

The tournament will get underway on August 28 with a similar format of games that worked so successfully in 2020 and delivered a record audience of over 500 million.

Last year the tournament was successfully staged in a bio-secure bubble and the Hero CPL operations team will again be working closely with the tournament's medical advisors, local agencies, and St Kitts & Nevis government to ensure the health and safety of all those involved in the tournament as well as the local population.



Warner Park has been the scene of some of the most iconic matches in Hero CPL history and this quick scoring ground will be an ideal venue for the tournament and fans can expect explosive cricket. From Chris Gayle's brilliant hundred against the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 to Andre Russell's even more explosive century against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016, Warner Park has had some classic individual performances.

This year's tournament takes on extra significance with it taking place in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup and West Indies and overseas players will be using this opportunity to push for selection for their international teams.

Pete Russell, CPL's COO, said in an official statement: "We are delighted to be able to announce that we will be having the Hero CPL in St Kitts & Nevis in 2021 and we would like to thank those involved in welcoming the tournament to this wonderful country. As was demonstrated during the 2020 tournament, the CPL is a massive boost for the host country with US$51.5million delivered in sponsorship value for Trinidad & Tobago. We are really looking forward to giving St Kitts & Nevis the exposure they deserve." (ANI)

