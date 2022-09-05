CPL 2022: Second straight win for Barbados; Patriots endure second abandoned match

Bridgetown [Barbados], September 5 (ANI): The Barbados Royals won their second match in succession with a comfortable DLS victory against Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Royals scored 162 for seven in their 20 overs and St Lucia's chase was interrupted by rain and their target was changed to 103 in nine overs. Lucia needed 103 to win in nine overs as the target was reduced, managed only 91 for 4 and lost by 11 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The other match between Guyana Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was abandoned without a ball being bowled. It was the second time in four matches that Patriots had their match abandoned and they have lost both the other matches.

It was the St Lucia Kings, who won the toss and put Barbados in to bat with the weather looking like it was going to affect the game. The decision backfired as Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall got off to a flyer in the Power Play with 49 in 4.5 overs before Cornwall was dismissed for 32 off 17 balls.

When Mayers departed for 36, with the score was 76 for 2 and the Royals looked set for a huge total. But between the 13th and 17th over there were no boundaries and wickets fell regularly. Then some late hitting from David Miller and Joshua Bishop ensured a competitive total of 162/7 in 20 overs.



And then Mayers removed the top order with a two-over spell of four wickets for four runs.

Faf Du Plessis (47*) and Alzarri Joseph (29*) took the game down to the last over but still fell short.

Kyle Mayers, who does not bowl regularly, produced a devastating two-over spell. He dismissed Johnson Charles and Roston Chase's middle stump before also dismissing Mark Deyal and Roshon Primus to leave the Kings at 10 for four.

Then came the rain and the target was reduced and the Kings needed a near-impossible 93 runs from 30 balls. Alzarri Joseph and Faf Du Plessis did give it and shot and came close but then fell short.

Brief scores: Barbados Royals: 162/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 36, R Cornwall 32, Mark Deyal 2/15) beat St Lucia 91/4 in 9 overs (Faf du Plessis 47 not out, Alzarri Joseph 29 not out, Kyle Mayers 4/4) by 11 runs (D/L Method)

Man of the Match: Kyle Mayers.

There are no matches on Monday and Tuesday and the action shifts to St Lucia from Wednesday. (ANI)

