CPL: Chanderpaul, Ambrose join Jamaica Tallawahs coaching staff

Kingston [Jamaica], January 20 (ANI): Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022.

Former bowler Curtly Ambrose has been roped in as the bowling coach of Jamaica Tallawahs.

"Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know he will take the Tallawahs to new heights. Sir Curtly brings in a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him in the team," said Krishna Persaud, the Tallawahs owner as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



Chanderpaul has represented West Indies in 164 Tests, 264 ODIs, and 22 T20Is, scoring more than 20,000 international runs in an international career that began in 1994 and ended in 2015. He has replaced Floyd Reifer, who quit the position after taking over as head coach of the West Indies U-19 side.

Ambrose, 58, took 405 wickets in Tests and 225 wickets in ODIs in an international career spanning 274 matches over 12 years, from 1988 to 2000.

"It's an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs and I am really looking forward to working with the players and support staff to bring another championship to Jamaica," Chanderpaul said.

Tallawahs finished fifth in the 2021 edition of the six-team CPL, winning only four of their ten matches. (ANI)

