CPL: King takes Guyana into top-4; Jamaica improve chances of entering play-offs

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], September 9 (ANI): Guyana Amazon Warriors rode on a fighting batting performance from Brandon King to move back into the top four of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table with a 17-run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first. They overcame an early loss to post a competitive 151 for six led by Brandon King (77).

Guyana needing a win to get back into the loop for the play-offs lost three early wickets in the Power Play as Wahab Riaz and Jeavor Royal made early inroads. King rescued Amazon Warriors with his first 50 of the season but other than Nicholas Pooran's 25 no batsman was able to stick with King. Once King fell, Odean Smith was able to add some sixes to take Guyana to a challenging 151.

Saint Lucia Kings were circumspect in their reply and were three down with 43 on the board. Gudakesh Motie's tight spin bowling saw him take two for 12 from his four overs.

Roston Chase and Tim David put together an aggressive 75 from 63 balls but just then Naveen Ul-Haq and Odean Smith bowled four excellent overs to seal two crucial points for the Amazon Warriors.



Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 151/6 (King 77, Pooran 25; Wahab 2/16, Royal 2/17) vs Saint Lucia Kings 134/6 (David 47*, Chase 40; Motie 2/12, Smith 2/12)

In another match, Jamaica Tallawahs once again beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as the team registered a 22-run victory at Warner Park.

The Patriots won the toss and opted to bowl, yet the Tallawahs were able to post a sizeable score of 169/8, largely thanks to some power hitting from captain Rovman Powell and Andre Russell.

The Patriots were unable to accelerate and chase the total as Tallawah bowlers Imad Wasim, Veerasammy Permaul and Migael Pretorius helped produce a disciplined bowling performance which earned the franchise their third win of this year's CPL.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 169/8 (Brooks 43, Powell 37, Russell 28; Fawad 2/14, Jaggesar 2/20) vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 147/8 (Thomas 35, da Silva 28; Pretorius 3/26, Permaul 2/31) (ANI)

