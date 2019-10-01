CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium will host the two matches on October 10 and 12. The game will feature the best women cricketers from across the Caribbean.

"CPL is always looking for ways to innovate and give more chances for fans to enjoy world-class cricket," ICC quoted COO of CPL, Pete Russell as saying.

"These T10 matches with the best women's cricketers from across the Caribbean are just the latest example of our tournament pushing to be more inclusive and forward-thinking. We are delighted at providing this chance to players to take part in this event," he added.

The Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave hopes that the T10 league will inspire young women to take up the sport.

"These two exhibition games will be highly competitive and will hopefully inspire more young girls in the Caribbean to get involved in our sport," ICC quoted Grave as saying.

The final of CPL will take place on October 12 in Tarouba. (ANI)

