Craig McDermott, Sharon Tredrea inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

London [UK], Feb 10 (ANI): Former players Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea on Monday were inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

McDermott has appeared in 71 Tests and 138 ODIs between 1984 and 1996 while Tredrea featured in 10 Tests and 31 ODIs between 1975 and 1988. Also, Tredrea has been a part of four World Cups.

The chairman of the Hall of Fame, Peter King, said both McDermott and Tredrea are well-deserved inductees into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

"The selection committee considered a number of nominees to ultimately choose two of the best players Australia has produced for their contributions to club, state and international cricket. Sharon and Craig are well deserved inductees into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame to join an elite group of people who have given so much to cricket, the game we love," ESPN Cricinfo quoted King as saying.

Kings then praised Tredrea and McDermott saying that the former was 'trailblazer of the women's game' while the latter was Australia's standout fast bowlers.

"Sharon was a trailblazer of the women's game during her career at a time when opportunities for our women's cricketers were few and there was little or no funding available to them. She was a fierce competitor on the field who always strived for the ultimate performance but was equally gracious off the field," he said.

"Craig remains one of Australia's standout fast bowlers after a stellar playing and coaching career. He endured his fair share of injury given the rigours of pace bowling over a long period of time but fought back each time, highlighting his mental and physical toughness," King added. (ANI)

