England pacer Craig Overton
Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England team for fourth Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:01 IST

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Craig Overton has replaced Chris Woakes in England's team for the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.
The team's management has also confirmed that Joe Denly would open the innings and Jason Roy would bat at number four position.
England's team for fourth Ashes Test includes Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach.
Australia's 12-member squad for the fourth Test was also revealed on Monday. It is composed of David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.
All-rounder Ben Stokes had played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable win against Australia in the third Test at Headingley.
The left-handed batsman played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs.
Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, which was still 73 runs away from the target during the match on August 25.
It was then that Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner as he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.
He found support in number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.
Currently, the Ashes is levelled at 1-1.
Australia and England will lock horns in the fourth Test, beginning September 4. (ANI)

