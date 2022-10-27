"Cricket an equaliser, welcome step towards gender equality": Tendulkar lauds BCCI pay equity decision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded BCCI for introducing pay equity in the sport through equal match fees for both men's and women's players.

Stating that cricket is an equaliser, he termed it as a "welcome step towards gender equality."

"Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also lauded the step.

He took to Instagram to announce his support for the initiative.



"Phenomenal news," said a story by Virat.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the move.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," he tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

