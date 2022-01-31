Cricket Association of Bengal 'confident' to stage three T20Is against WI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said the board is confident in staging the upcoming three T20Is against West Indies in February.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"It may be recalled that CAB had organised a T20 match against New Zealand successfully in November 2021 with players and support staff in bio-secure environment and with seventy per cent cricket lovers in attendance," Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.



"This time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20 international matches against West Indies in a similar manner," he added.

The CAB president also said the board is also looking forward to resuming local cricket tournaments at the earliest following COVID guidelines and protocols.

"In fact, CAB has taken proactive steps to vaccinate all the players above the age of 15 years who would be participating in the CAB Leagues," said Avishek Dalmiya

"In this regard, it may not be out of place to mention that CAB had already organised onsite vaccination camp at Eden Gardens recently where first doses of vaccines were given to players in the age bracket of 15 to 18," he added.

CAB is set to organise another camp so that such players can avail the second dose as well before the commencement of the league. (ANI)

