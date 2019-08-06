Australia pacer Jhye Richardson
Australia pacer Jhye Richardson

Cricket Australia added Jhye Richardson to National Performance Squad for India tour

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday added fast bowler Jhye Richardson to the National Performance Squad (NPS) for India tour.
Richardson, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January, suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Sharjah in March.
He was subsequently ruled out of contention for Australia's World Cup squad but has been added to the NPS for the trip to Chennai after a period of rehabilitation. Richardson replaced Aaron Hardie in the squad.
The 22-year-old, who has made 23 appearances for Australia across all formats will work under the tutelage of Australian legend Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation and may participate in the squad's T20 and 50-over fixtures against the MRF academy.
"The tour affords Jhye the opportunity to further hone his skills in subcontinent conditions under the watchful eye of Glenn McGrath and (NPS Head Coach) Chris Rogers," Pathways Manager Graham Manou said in a press release.
"It also provides an opportunity for the younger players to work alongside Jhye. It will present them with a unique perspective of what it takes to be an international player and the discipline required to bounce back from a significant injury," he added.
Cricket Australia physiotherapist Kevin Sims said Richardson is "ready to bowl in matches" after completing one outing in Darwin.
"He is bowling off his full run and has good shoulder function," Sims said.
"The plan is for him to play matches in both formats while on tour and we expect he will be able to bowl however many overs are required in the games he plays," he added.
The squad will spend two and a half weeks in Chennai this month. The team, which will have a pre-tour camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane next week, will play three one-day games and three T20 matches against MRF Academy teams between August 10 to 28.
Former Australia Test opener Chris Rogers has been appointed as the head coach for the tour, while former first-class cricketer Craig Howard will take duties of assistant coach.
Following is updated Australia's national performance squad: Tom Andrews, Oliver Davies, Dan Fallins, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Ryan Hadley, Jhye Richardson, Lachlan Hearne, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Jonathon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, and Lloyd Pope. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST

James Anderson out of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): England seam bowler James Anderson has been dropped for the second Ashes Test, scheduled for August 14 at the Lord's, due to a right calf injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Sachin Tendulkar hails McCullum's contribution to New Zealand

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed Brendon McCullum for his contribution to the New Zealand cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Duleep Trophy squads announced: Shubman Gill to lead India Blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Shubman Gill has been named to lead the defending champions India Blue in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 17 in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Body can't cope with demands of training, competition: Sally...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Olympic champion and Australia's track athlete Sally Pearson on Tuesday bid adieu to her 16-year long career, saying her body will not be able to cope with the demands of training and competition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:18 IST

Australia is here to win Ashes: Tim Paine

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Tuesday said that his team is in England to win the Ashes series, after registering a 251-run massive win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:01 IST

All you need to know about Women's Cricket Super League

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Women's Cricket Super League is back for its fourth edition, which is scheduled to be held from August 6 to Septemeber 1 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Steyn always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game, says Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after Dale Steyn bid adieu to Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said South Africa fast bowler always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Great learning experience: Javeria Khan on ICC women's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan batter Javeria Khan on Tuesday praised the ICC women's development program, calling it a great learning experience.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Implementation of Article 370 should not be through...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rajasthan's youth affairs and sports minister Ashok Chandna on Tuesday said the implementation of Article 370 should be in an atmosphere of peace and trust rather than through dictatorship.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Kieron Pollard fined for disobeying umpire

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): ICC on Tuesday fined West Indies all-round Kieron Pollard for disobeying umpire's instruction during the second T20I match against India in Florida.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:59 IST

Don't worry, will sort it out son: Gambhir tells Afridi on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a jibe at Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:52 IST

Fabian Allen replaces Khary Pierre for 3rd T20I against India

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 6 (ANI): Fabian Allen replaced Khary Pierre in the West Indies squad for the third T20I against India, scheduled to be held at Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl