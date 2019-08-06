Cricket Australia added Jhye Richardson to National Performance Squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday added fast bowler Jhye Richardson to the National Performance Squad (NPS) for India tour.

Richardson, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January, suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Sharjah in March.

He was subsequently ruled out of contention for Australia's World Cup squad but has been added to the NPS for the trip to Chennai after a period of rehabilitation. Richardson replaced Aaron Hardie in the squad.

The 22-year-old, who has made 23 appearances for Australia across all formats will work under the tutelage of Australian legend Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation and may participate in the squad's T20 and 50-over fixtures against the MRF academy.

"The tour affords Jhye the opportunity to further hone his skills in subcontinent conditions under the watchful eye of Glenn McGrath and (NPS Head Coach) Chris Rogers," Pathways Manager Graham Manou said in a press release.

"It also provides an opportunity for the younger players to work alongside Jhye. It will present them with a unique perspective of what it takes to be an international player and the discipline required to bounce back from a significant injury," he added.

Cricket Australia physiotherapist Kevin Sims said Richardson is "ready to bowl in matches" after completing one outing in Darwin.

"He is bowling off his full run and has good shoulder function," Sims said.

"The plan is for him to play matches in both formats while on tour and we expect he will be able to bowl however many overs are required in the games he plays," he added.

The squad will spend two and a half weeks in Chennai this month. The team, which will have a pre-tour camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane next week, will play three one-day games and three T20 matches against MRF Academy teams between August 10 to 28.

Former Australia Test opener Chris Rogers has been appointed as the head coach for the tour, while former first-class cricketer Craig Howard will take duties of assistant coach.

Following is updated Australia's national performance squad: Tom Andrews, Oliver Davies, Dan Fallins, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Ryan Hadley, Jhye Richardson, Lachlan Hearne, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Jonathon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, and Lloyd Pope. (ANI)

