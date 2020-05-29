Cricket Australia announces 2020-2021 men's, women's international schedule

Jolimont [Australia], May 28 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday announced its 2020-2021 men's and women's international schedule saying that they are confident of hosting a 'safe and successful' summer.

The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will take place in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test and it will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11. The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Test will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

Australia will begin their 2020-2021 international schedule by playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting from August 9. Australia women will then play three T20Is against New Zealand, starting from September 27, and as many ODIs.

The men's team will then lock horns with West Indies in a three-match T20I series which will begin on October 4. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series between Australia and the Men in Blue which will be played between October 11 and October 17.

After this, Australia will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan at Perth Stadium from November 21. After this series, Australia will host India for the aforementioned Test series. Both the teams will also compete against each other in an ODI series, to be played between January 12 and January 17.

Also, Australia women will take on Indian women in an ODI series which will begin on January 22.

Australia will then play against New Zealand in three ODIs and a one-off T20 match which will take place at SCG on February 2.

Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, said they are encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus but added that 'the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today'.

"While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," Roberts said in a statement.

"We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we'll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer. We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required," he added.

Roberts further stated that they are working closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to deliver 'eagerly anticipated' men's and women's tours.

"We are working closely with the BCCI to deliver the eagerly anticipated men's and women's tours, and we are looking forward to staging the important series against both the men's and women's New Zealand sides. These are in addition to the scheduled men's Test against Afghanistan and a T20 series against West Indies," he said.

Also, Cricket Australia said that the final details of the Australia - Zimbabwe ODI series scheduled in August will be confirmed in the coming weeks after consultation with relevant stakeholders. (ANI)

