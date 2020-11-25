Cricket Australia confirms official charity partners for 2020-21 season

Melbourne [Australia], November 25 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed its official charity partners across matches for the 2020-21 season.

The Alannah and Madeline Foundation, McGrath Foundation, Movember and Taverners Australia will align to fixtures across the WBBL Finals and the men's international calendar.

The fixtures will provide each charity partner with an opportunity to raise awareness for their respective areas, along with the opportunity to fundraise.



The 2019-20 season resulted AUD 3.15 million being raised for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund through The Big Appeal, along with more than AUD 780,000 being raised for various bushfire relief organisations.

"We're proud to continue our long-standing partnerships with the McGrath Foundation, Movember, the Alannah & Madeline Foundation and Taverners Australia. As a sporting organisation, we believe we have a responsibility to raise awareness about these important causes, and in doing so raise much needed funds to help make a difference in the community," Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

"Having a presence at matches allows our charity partners to connect with fans and educate them about the life-changing work they do. We are grateful to the cricket community for supporting their fundraising efforts," he added. (ANI)

