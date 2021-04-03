Cricket Australia congratulates Mel Jones on being elected to ICC Women's Committee

Melbourne [Australia], April 3 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Saturday congratulated Mel Jones on being elected as a Full Member Representative of the International Cricket Council Women's Committee.

Jones, who has been a member of CA's board since 2019 and is an ambassador with the Victorian Government's 'Change Our Game' program, joins Catherine Campbell from New Zealand as new members of the ICC's Women's Committee.

"It is a tremendous honour and extremely humbling to be elected to the ICC Women's Committee and I look forward to continuing the council's excellent work in growing and supporting women's cricket globally," Jones said. "It is with great pride that I have witnessed the explosion in interest and participation in women's cricket since my time as a player and I am excited by the huge opportunity before us to take the game even further.



"I would like to congratulate Catherine on her elevation to the ICC Women's Committee and thank fellow nominees Vikram Banerjee and Lt Col Manuja Kariapperuma."

Earl Eddings, Chair of CA, said world cricket would benefit greatly from Jones' influence and input on the ICC Women's Committee.

"Mel is one of the most important and reasoned voices in cricket and has made an outstanding contribution to the CA board since she joined 17 months ago," Eddings said. "As a player, commentator, and administrator, Mel continues to be a driving force in the evolution of women's cricket in Australia and, with this appointment, will now expand her purview even wider.

"On behalf of everyone at CA, and Australian Cricket generally, I am delighted with Mel's elevation to the ICC Women's Committee and look forward to the impact she will make on the women's game globally." (ANI)

