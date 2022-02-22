Cricket Australia grants NoC to likes of Warner, Cummins to participate in IPL 2022 from April 6

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Cricket Australia has granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally-contracted players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season from April 6.

The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell will miss the white-ball series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia will not release its contracted stars to join IPL immediately.

Sources in Cricket Australia confirmed that the players would only be available for their franchises once the tour of Pakistan concludes.

"Yes, we have granted NoCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes," the sourced told ANI.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20I. The last match will be played on April 5.

The Test-playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this week while white ball players and staff will join mid-tour for the One-Day Internationals and T20 International.

Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be playing for Delhi Capitals while Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL 2022 season is expected to start in the last week of March.

Australia's ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)